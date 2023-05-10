Russian, Syrian top diplomats discuss comprehensive solution to Syria crisis — MFA

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. At their meeting in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad focused on a comprehensive solution to the Syria crisis based on the role of the Astana platform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During their trust-based conversation, the foreign ministers exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues. Along with this, they discussed in detail the unfolding situation inside and around Syria, with the focus on the comprehensive solution to the Syria crisis based on the effective role of the Astana format," the Foreign Ministry said.

The two top diplomats focused on Damascus’ constructive dialogue with the regional milieu, based on the principles of unconditional respect for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"In this context, they praised the positive trend in the process mending Syria’s ties with Arab countries in the run-up to the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers stressed the need to boost international assistance to Damascus in grappling with the aftermath of the recent devastating earthquake and in the country’s post-conflict reconstruction.

"In addition, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining vigorous efforts to encourage the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their places of permanent residence by creating appropriate material conditions to this end," the statement said.

Furthermore, Lavrov and Mikdad touched upon the priority objectives of further strengthening the Russian-Syrian multifaceted partnership, "including the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.".