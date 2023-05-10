Russian envoy summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry over incident with Polish jet

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Poland’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev and handed him a note of protest in relation to an incident with a Polish military plane being escorted by a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea on May 6, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lukasz Jasina wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

"On 10 May, Ambassador Sergey Andreev was summoned to the MFA. The representative of the Russian Federation was handed a note of protest regarding the incident involving a Russian fighter jet against an aircraft of the Polish Border Guard," the spokesman said.

On May 6, the press service of the Romanian Defense Ministry said that while patrolling international airspace over the Black Sea, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet escorted a L410 Turbolet of Poland’s Border Guard. Bucharest insisted that the maneuvering by the Russian jet caused excessive turbulence and complicated the piloting of the Polish plane. Meanwhile, the Polish plane safely landed and no crewmembers were injured.