Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery gun, mortar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery gun and a mortar in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Inzhenernoye destroyed a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun. Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Ponyatovka destroyed a mortar team with ammunition," the spokesman said.

The strikes killed ten Ukrainian soldiers and wounded another three, he said.