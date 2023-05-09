Russia grateful to CIS leaders who honor Victory Day and come to Moscow – Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Many Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries commemorate Victory Day and Russia is grateful to the leaders of the countries who came to Moscow this year to participate in celebrations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"May 9 remains one of the most important holidays for the peoples of the former Soviet Union, and many CIS member states regard it as a sacred day that must be celebrated. And, of course, we are grateful to our guests for deeming it possible for them to be with our president on this day and with us," he said.

According to Peskov, the Victory Day parade will be attended by the leaders of the CIS countries. Earlier, the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan confirmed their attendance, as did the prime minister of Armenia. According to a diplomatic source, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will also attend the parade in Moscow.