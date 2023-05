SIMFEROPOL, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled all drone attacks on Crimea last night, said Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to the region’s head.

"All of last night’s attempts to break through our air defenses were repelled. There are no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.

Mikhail Razozhayev, Governor of the city of Sevastopol, said earlier that last night, air defenses and electronic warfare systems had repelled a Ukrainian that involved over ten unmanned aerial vehicles.