Schools shut down in evacuated settlements in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, May 5. /TASS/. Schools have been temporarily closed in the Zaporozhye Region settlements where residents are being evacuated due to intense shelling by Ukrainian troops, the region’s deputy governor for economic matters, Andrey Kozenko, told TASS on Friday.

"Schools have been shut in these areas. Classes will resume in those regions where the families with children arrive. Medical services will be rendered in full. Those receiving outpatient treatment will be discharged, those receiving inpatient treatment will be placed in hospitals that are ready to receive them," he said.

Acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said earlier on Friday that residents of 18 settlements will be temporarily relocated to safer places due to intensified shelling by Ukrainian troops.