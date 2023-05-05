Russian, Indian deputy ministers discuss situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Myanmar

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and his Indian counterpart Sanjay Verma discussed the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, at a meeting on Thursday.

"A comprehensive exchange of views took place on relevant issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda, including the situation in Ukraine, in Afghanistan and Myanmar, the problems of the UN peace-making and climate change," according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Special consideration was given to the results of Russia’s Security Council’s presidency in April, the ministry noted. "Moreover, the reformation of the Council for making it more representative was discussed in detail," the statement said.

The parties confirmed the fact that the two countries’ positions "on key global and regional issues" are close, the ministry stated. "The firm intention to continue strengthening bilateral coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation at the UN platform and within the Non-Aligned Movement relying on the principles of the global organization’s Charter and in the spirit of relations of preferential strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi was noted," Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed.