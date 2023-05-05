US tries to meddle in Afghanistan’s affairs again — Lavrov

PANAJI /Goa, India/, May 5. /TASS/. Washington is trying to interfere in Afghanistan again and there is solid evidence to confirm this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states.

He expressed the hope that the decision to activate the SCO-Afghanistan group would be implemented. In this regard he stressed that the situation "really requires quite urgent measures."

"The reason is the Americans are trying to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs again," Lavrov said. "There is convincing evidence that the Americans support the terrorist groups remaining on the territory of Afghanistan and opposed to the Taliban (radical movement banned in Russia - TASS)."

Also, Lavrov stated that the Americans "do not abandon attempts to re-inject their military infrastructure into the region around Afghanistan and in Central Asia," he said.

"Everyone is well aware of the most serious dangers that such attempts are fraught with," Lavrov added, stressing that Russia would "firmly resist them."