Senior Russian lawmaker slams Ukrainian delegation’s behavior at PABSEC summit

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime thinks it has license to act in an uncivilized and disrespectful manner, a senior Russian lawmaker told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the Ukrainian delegation’s attempts to disrupt the Russian delegation’s speech at a conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara.

"This type [of behavior] would be more appropriate for a zoo enclosure than for a serious international organization. The Kiev regime and its puppet Verkhovna Rada [parliament] apparently believe that they have permission for political buffoonery and disrespectful behavior. But this is not so, as Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop has pointed out," said Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the international affairs committee of the Russian parliament’s lower house, State Duma.

Slutsky, who is also the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), thanked Turkey for its constructive approach.

"If Ukraine continues to behave in such a manner, it may find itself in isolation in all countries that do not support the ideology of a unipolar world and of the golden billion’s superiority," the lawmaker added.

Acting head of the Russian parliament’s permanent delegation to PABSEC Olga Timofeyeva, who is also taking part in the Ankara meeting, said earlier that Ukrainian participants had attempted to disrupt the Russian delegation’s address at the event.

The delegation of the Russian parliament, the Federal Assembly, is taking part in a summit of parliament speakers from PABSEC countries and the 61st PABSEC General Assembly. PABSEC comprises Albania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.