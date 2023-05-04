Medvedev expects Kremlin drone attack to escalate Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Kiev’s drone attack on the Kremlin, guided by the US and approved by EU leadership, will escalate the conflict, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in English on Twitter on Thursday.

"[The European Union’s top diplomat Josep] Borrell has spoken out against using the attack on the Kremlin for a possible further escalation of the conflict," the tweet reads. "It is exactly to the escalation of the conflict it will lead, the terrorist attack committed by the Kiev authorities, guided by the US and approved by the EU leadership. This is just what Washington and many dumbheads in Brussels want," Medvedev emphasized.

The Russian presidential press service reported earlier that Kiev had tried to attack the head of state’s Kremlin residence with drones in the early hours of May 3. The Russian military and intelligence services promptly disabled two drones targeted at the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin was not harmed and continues his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. Russia reserves the right to take whatever retaliatory measures it sees fit.