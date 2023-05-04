Moscow unaware of Vatican’s specific plans for settling Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of Pope Francis' general thinking on a potential settlement for the Ukraine conflict, but has no knowledge of the Holy See’s specific ideas on how to achieve such a settlement, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are aware that the pontiff has been giving some thought to how to bring an end to this conflict, but we are not aware of any detailed plans that the Vatican may put forward in this context," Peskov said, responding to a related question.

Earlier, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was carrying out a "peace mission" with the aim of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that the Holy See’s mission "is not public yet" but that it will be possible to elaborate on it at a later date.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow had not yet received any concrete plans from the Vatican on a proposed peace settlement for the Ukrainian crisis.