MELITOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian forces’ night-time strike on the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye hit three facilities the Ukrainian military uses for combat operations, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Thursday.

"Last night there were three strikes on three facilities in the city of Zaporozhye, located upstream of the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant on the right and left banks of the Dnieper," Rogov said, adding that one of the facilities was related to the energy sector.

He said that "all three facilities were used by the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime to continue the hostilities."

Rogov told TASS on Wednesday that a missile strike by Russian forces at a training site of the Ukrainian troops in the city of Zaporozhye resulted in the Ukrainian army’s loss of several dozen soldiers.