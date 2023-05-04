Zelensky and his Western sponsors responsible for drone attacks on Kremlin — MP

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Responsibility for the drone attack on the Kremlin rests on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and his Western sponsors, a senior Russian lawmaker and a party leader said on Wednesday.

"Along with Zelensky, his Western sponsors - US President Biden and the leaders of the countries, which support the neo-Nazi terrorist regime in Ukraine, should bear responsibility for the drone attack on the Kremlin," Leonid Slutsky, chair of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks that the United States leaves "it to Ukraine to decide how it’s going to defend itself and how it’s going to try to get back the territory."

According to the Russian lawmaker, the White House’s attempts to "demonstrate noninvolvement" look unnatural and Washington "knows it only too well because in this case it is not the tail that is wagging the dog."

He stressed that "an international tribunal for Zelensky and his junta is inevitable."

In the night on May 3, two drones attempted an attack on the Russian president’s Kremlin residence. The Russian military and special services promptly put them out of order. Following the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorist act charges.