Sofia says no information yet on Bulgarian citizen detained in Crimea

SOFIA, May 3. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria has no information on the Bulgarian national, detained in Russia over suspicions of preparing a terror attack in Crimea, the Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministry stays in contact with the consult in Moscow, but currently has no information. Our embassy in Moscow sent a note with an official inquiry to the Russian side, but has not yet received a response," the Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press office announced that a Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate network was busted, which planned a series of resonant terror and sabotage attacks in Crimea, including assassination attempts at the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, Chairman of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov and Yalta Mayor Yanina Pavlenko. The network also planned attacks against the peninsula’s transport infrastructure facilities.

According to the FSB, the network including Bulgarian national D. Petranov, born in 1979, involved in delivery of weapons to Russia.