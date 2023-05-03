Lavrov, his Jordanian counterpart discuss settlement of regional crises — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi discussed over phone the settlement of regional conflicts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides pointed to the mutual interest in further coordination of approaches to the settlement of conflict situations and crises that affect regional and global stability and security," the ministry said on Wednesday.

The diplomats also pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi briefed his Russian counterpart on the results of the May 1 meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Syria. "Lavrov welcomed the readiness expressed at the meeting to play a leading role in contributing to the Syrian settlement, including in solving humanitarian issues, reconstruction of infrastructure, return of refugees, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as continuation of the Syrian political process. It is important to confirm the necessity of full restoration of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Syria," the ministry pointed out.

The diplomats added that the sides also discussed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Jordan.