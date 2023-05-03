Resale of weapons sent to Kiev may spur terrorism, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Terrorist activity may expand on an unseen scale globally due to the resale of weapons being supplied by the West to Ukraine on the black market, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Wednesday.

According to the Russian diplomat, "the resale of weapons on the black market concerns the collective West so much," because the United States, being the main beneficiary, "is seeking to gain more commercial profit, contrary to common sense."

"The key threat - terrorist or criminal activity - may escalate unprecedentedly, especially if they take possession of munitions," Zakharova said.

She mentioned large amounts of West-provided weapons and ammunition being put for sale on the Internet by Ukraine, as she said cryptocurrencies were being used in that business, in which "terrorists, extremists and criminal groups act as consumers." "No doubt, all this will serve as a powerful trigger for the redistribution of criminal spheres of interest, and mafia wars that will involve new criminal groups," she lamented.

Zakharova also dismissed as false claims that weapons being supplied by the West to the Kiev regime remain on Ukrainian soil. "I’d say, to think so and to instill such information and confidence in their own population is a crime. The thing is that, as soon as criminals, terrorists and extremists gain possession of these weapons, they never use them [weapons] against one another, but rather use those against civilians, public and the government, too," she concluded.