Russia has not received Vatican’s plans for peace settlement in Ukraine yet — MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any concrete plans from the Vatican for a peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"As of today, the Russian side has not received any specific proposals or plans for a peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis from the Vatican. We have nothing of the kind," she said. "We do not have the details of Pope Francis’ recent initiative mentioned in the Western media.

At the same time, Zakharova remarked that the Holy See had repeatedly expressed its willingness to broker possible negotiations with the Kiev regime.

"It is true that we have seen and read all this. Since the start of the special military operation, we have stayed in touch with the Holy See at the high and highest levels. We are sure that the Vatican is well aware of our position regarding the prospects for peace talks on Ukraine," she added.

At the same time, Zakharova recalled that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "prohibited himself from holding peace talks" with Russia.

"I mean both him and his entire regime. He enshrined it all in a special law," she added.

Earlier, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was carrying out a "peace mission" with the aim to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He said this mission "is not public yet" and it will be possible to elaborate on it later.