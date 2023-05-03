Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian observation post in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian observation post in the Zaporozhye area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, pre-emptive fire by artillery of the battlegroup East thwarted the enemy’s attempt to conduct reconnaissance by fire to ferret out our forward positions. A Kozak armored vehicle, a pickup truck and seven militants were destroyed. Air reconnaissance near the settlement of Novodanilovka uncovered an enemy observation post. A Giatsint-B artillery gun team eliminated four militants," the spokesman said.

In addition, in the southern Donetsk direction, the teams of Russian Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the area of Ugledar, eliminating four militants, the spokesman said.