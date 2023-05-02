Ukrainian troops target same place twice to hit rescuers

MELITOPOL, May 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are using the tactic of targeting places they already shelled in the Zaporozhye Region to hit medics and rescuers working at the site, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS on Tuesday.

"This is an example of the terrorist nature of Ukrainian militants - they fire two to three shells and then wait for emergency personnel to arrive at the site to evacuate people, save the wounded, and then they target this site again. Such tactics were used yesterday in Mikhailovka and in Tokmak," he said.

On Monday, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Vasilyevka, with no injuries reported, the village of Mikhailovka and the city of Tokmak, where four civilians were killed and 15 more were wounded. According to emergency services, medics who arrived at the site in Tokmak came under shelling.