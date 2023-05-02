Saboteurs involved in Melitopol deputy police chief’s assassination detained in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, May 2. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers detained saboteurs, involved in the assassination of Melitopol deputy police chief Alexander Mischenko, hot on the trail, the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate told reporters Tuesday.

"The Zaporozhye Region FSB directorate, together with the regional Interior Ministry Main Directorate, […] identified and thwarted operation of a sabotage group involving a Ukrainian citizen and two Russian citizens. The identified people are involved in the April 27, 2023, assassination of Melitopol deputy police chief, police colonel A.S. Mischenko, who succumbed to his wounds. The search measures resulted in the group members being detained hot on the trail," the Directorate said.

The FSB noted that the saboteurs planned to carry out yet another terror attack against a high-ranking Melitopol police officer during the May holiday period in order to destabilize regional bodies of power and to intimidate the people of the region.

The security disclosed that components for improvised explosive devices, automatic weapons, personal armor and Ukrainian uniforms were found in caches, prepared by the saboteurs. Collected materials became grounds for initiation of criminal case over terror attack charges.