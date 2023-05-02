Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery system, mortar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian motorized artillery gun and a mortar in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Dneprovskoye destroyed a 120mm [mortar] with ammunition and the mortar team. Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Antonovka destroyed a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun," the spokesman said.

The Russian artillery strikes killed eight and wounded four Ukrainian soldiers, the spokesman said.