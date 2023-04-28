Russian lower house speaker travels to Cuba on official visit

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has flown to Cuba on an official visit scheduled for April 29, TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

A special flight carrying the speaker and a delegation of the lower house of Russia’s parliament took off from Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport on Friday evening.

According to Duma’s press service, the first meeting of the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (unicameral parliament) will take place in Havana.

"The lawmakers will touch upon legislative support in such areas as the economy, energy, education, agriculture and tourism," the press service said.

Heads of State Duma committees and officials from several ministries are on the Russian delegation. Bilateral meetings with the Cuban leadership are also scheduled during the visit.