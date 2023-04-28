International Criminal Court 'does not exist' for Russia, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court has become a slave to Western countries and has no meaning for Russia anymore, a Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"For Russia, this body has fallen off the map of international judicial institutions. It has finally turned into an obedient instrument of Western countries. The International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Russia or its citizens. This body does not exist for us," Roman Kashayev of Russia’s mission to the United Nations said at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on problems of children in the zones of armed conflicts.

"The international criminal kangaroo court serves the anti-Russian order about the pseudo-abduction of Ukrainian children," he added.