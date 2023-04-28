New law sets penalty for complying with illegal decisions of international organizations

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that criminalizes assistance in executing illegal decisions of international organizations, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The law was published on Friday.

It introduces Article 284.3 into the Russian Criminal Code. The new article provides for punishment for assistance in executing illegal decisions of international organizations, where Russia is not a member, or decisions of foreign governments to prosecute Russian officials for fulfilling their duties or other persons for being in military service or volunteer military units that assist the Russian Armed Forces in accomplishing their missions.

The law stipulates a fine of up to 1 million rubles (about $12,000) or the equivalent of 3 to 5 years salary, as well as imprisonment for up to five years and a ban on taking certain jobs.

The law covers only crimes that don’t have elements related to treason, espionage or confidential cooperation with a foreign government or foreign or international organization.

Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation said earlier that the legislation would make it possible to protect Russia from the illegal and unfriendly moves of international organizations, those that Russia considers illegitimate.