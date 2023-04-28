Ukrainian units fail to gain foothold on left bank of Dnieper River — Kherson Region head

GENICHESK, April 28. /TASS/. Russian forces do see Ukrainian units on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, but the enemy cannot cross the river and entrench itself on the left bank, Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, reported.

"Information about the enemy's entrenchment on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region is all part of the information war. On the right bank, Russian servicemen are indeed seeing the enemy’s units, but there are not so many as the propaganda of the criminal Kiev regime would have you believe. <...> Crossing the river is extremely difficult," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel, "Our guys are on the left bank, ready and willing to meet the enemy and take him down."

According to the official, the information from the Ukrainian side about the possibility of restoring the destroyed Antonov bridge quickly is not reliable either. Meanwhile, the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is controlled by Russian forces, and there is no other way to cross the Dnieper River.

"We left Kherson intact in order to save the city and the lives of our citizens. But it doesn’t end there. I believe that soon we will again hoist our flags in the capital of the region. <...> However, we must not underestimate the enemy. Once again - we are ready and waiting," Saldo wrote.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media reported about the partial entrenchment of the Ukrainian armed forces' units on the left bank of the Dnieper river in the Kherson Region, which is controlled by the Russian units.