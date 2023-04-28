Russian forces intercept eight rockets of HIMARS, Uragan MLRS, wipe out five drones

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense Troops intercepted eight shells of HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers over the past day and destroyed five Ukrainian drones, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The air defense units intercepted eight rockets fired from HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers over the day. In addition, five Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Berestovoye (in the Kharkov Region), Kirillovka, Kremenets, Novoandreyevka (of the Donetsk People's Republic), and Peremozhnoye (in the Zaporozhye Region)," he said.

According to the top brass, a total of 413 aircraft, 229 helicopters, 3,887 drones, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,887 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,095 multiple rocket launchers, 4,679 field artillery guns and mortars, and 9,820 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.