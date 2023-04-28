Large-scale redeployments of Ukrainian troops observed in Nikolayev, Kherson regions

GENICHESK, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine's military has been redeploying its forces in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions over the past several days, with several convoys coming under fire by Russian forces, Yuri Barbashov, head of Snigiryovka District, Kherson Region, told TASS on Friday.

"We have noticed some massive troop movements in recent days. Those who had been stationed in Snigiryovka have now left. Over the past three days, several convoys of Ukrainian forces have been attacked. At least one convoy was definitely hit by our aviation between the villages of Yevgenovka and Bobrovy Kut," he said.

There is evidence indicating that Ukrainian forces have moved towards Krivoi Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Barbashov remarked that similar movements had been detected in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions. He stressed that the purpose of such maneuvers was not very clear; the forces were not gathering at any specific assembly points but were just executing large-scale redeployments.

"Troops are being relocated; the exact routes remain unclear. Mostly they were moving towards the Dnieper. There were many non-local troops," he added.

On September 21, 2022 the town of Snigiryovka and the village of Alexandrovka, located on the right bank of the Dnieper River, were incorporated into the Kherson Region. On November 9, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the pullback of Russian troops in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional capital is located, to the left bank. All civilians who agreed to leave - over 115,000 people - were evacuated from the right bank.