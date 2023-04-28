Capabilities of almost all NATO countries engaged against Russia in Ukraine — top brass

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. The combat potential and capabilities of practically all NATO countries have been engaged against Russia since the onset of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"The West has demonstrated its advance planning for a standoff with the Russian Federation. Large-scale sanctions were immediately introduced against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine, the provision of intelligence, the deployment of military advisors and mercenaries to the combat zone were organized," he said at a meeting of SCO defense ministers in New Delhi.

"Thus, the military potential and capabilities of practically all NATO countries were engaged," he stated.