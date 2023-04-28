UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan leaves out many issues — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council resolution, which condemns Afghanistan’s ban on employment for women, has left out a number of issues related to problems experienced by the country’s residents, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Of course, we do not welcome the decision of the Taliban to restrict the rights of women and girls. Of course, these bans must be lifted," the Russian diplomat said. "However, the real reasons for the unresolved issue of unfreezing Afghan assets that belong to the Afghan people; calls for increasing humanitarian assistance and restoring the country’s economy; and the negative consequences of unilateral sanctions did not make it to the resolution."

"This approach of Western colleagues no longer surprises us though. This is just another example of the double standards of the US and its allies when discussing various conflicts in the Council," Nebenzya added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the ban on employment of women in Afghanistan.