Putin demands faster digitalization of air traffic control

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Rosaviatsiya, the Russian aviation watchdog, should work harder to digitalize air traffic control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

If it doesn’t, the government will have to establish another agency to be in charge of regulating drone traffic, he said at a meeting at the Rudnevo industrial park.

"If Rosaviatsiya works the same way as today, the way it does with regular aircraft, then we will not have any development of unmanned aircraft," the president said.