Russia condemns intensification of Israeli airstrikes on Syria — Russia’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 27. /TASS/. Russia condemns the ratcheting up of Israeli strikes on Syria since the start of 2023 and a lack of reaction from the UN leadership to these attacks, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"[We] are concerned about the intensification of Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory. Since the beginning of this year, more than 10 such attacks have been carried out, as a result of which the international airport in Aleppo, which is used to deliver humanitarian aid to the victims of a devastating earthquake, was put out of service twice. Such military actions violating the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring Arab countries, as well as the absence of any reaction from the UN leadership, cause a deep regret and condemnation," he said.