MELITOPOL, April 27. /TASS/. The seventh rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has gone off without a hitch, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Rosenergoatom, told TASS on Thursday.

"The rotation of IAEA inspectors went according to plan, without incident. Three inspectors completed their mission. Two started their work," he said.

The previous rotation took place on March 29, when three inspectors - from Slovakia, France and Japan - arrived at the station. Karchaa said the latest replacements are from Australia and Slovakia.

The IAEA established a permanent mission at the Zaporozhye NPP following a trip to the plant by the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, in September 2022. Several IAEA experts are present at the plant at all times, rotating roughly every month. The previous rotation was disrupted a few times, with IAEA inspectors spending almost two months at the plant, until their replacements finally arrived on March 2. The blame for this blunder was placed squarely on the UN security department. The rest of the rotations happened on time.