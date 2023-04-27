Moscow threatens response to Sweden’s move to expel Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow views Sweden’s decision to expel Russian diplomats as part of Stockholm’s increasingly anti-Russian course, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"We consider the decision by authorities in Sweden (to expel Russian diplomats - TASS) as part of this country’s increasingly confrontational posture toward Russia. As you know, such actions won’t certainly be left without a response," she warned.

According to Zakharova, the hostile moves come "amid a large-scale propaganda <…> campaign unleashed by Swedish media at the instigation of intel services, in close cooperation with other countries in Northern Europe, too."

Earlier this week, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told the SVT television channel that Stockholm would expel five Russian diplomats over activities that he said were "inconsistent with their diplomatic status."