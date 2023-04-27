Russia gives no signals to grain deal partners, talks underway — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has not yet given any signals to its partners in the grain deal and the issue was discussed within the framework of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have not given any signals, talks were underway and went on for a while, I mean, between the Russian foreign minister and the UN secretary-general, and they were practically fully devoted to the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, the one dubbed the ‘grain deal’ by the West, while it was precisely a non-implementation in its full format in our opinion," she said.

Zakharova also noted that the set of proposals submitted by the UN secretary-general to the Russian side on the further implementation of the Black Sea initiative was being examined by relevant agencies in order to make a decision.