Kremlin unaware of Erdogan's ‘health problems’

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin knows nothing about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health problems, Russian leader Vladimir Putin plans to talk to him soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We know nothing about these ‘problems.’ We are preparing for a phone conversation today. The two presidents will engage in meaningful conversation," he said in response to a question about whether Moscow was ready to offer the help of its medics amid media reports about Erdogan's health problems.

Earlier, the center for combatting disinformation, established under the auspices of the Turkish presidential administration, drew attention to the information that appeared in the social networks about Erdogan allegedly suffering a heart attack. The agency stressed that the allegations of a heart attack and hospitalization of the Turkish leader were untrue.