Kiev attacks oil storage facility in LPR with seven drones, mission reports

LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked the town of Rovenky in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) overnight to April 27 with seven drones, damaging several buildings on the premises of the local oil storage facility, the LPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Thursday.

"Overnight to April 27, the Ukrainian armed formations delivered a strike against the town of Rovenky with seven Mugin-5 Pro attack drones, of which five were shot down while the other two blew up on the premises of the oil storage facility," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The drone strike damaged administrative buildings and technical premises of the oil storage facility, it said.

The LPR Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that an oil tank at the Rovenky oil storage facility burst into flames on April 24 as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone. The fire had been extinguished by the next morning, with no casualties. It was later specified that Ukrainian troops had used two Mugin-5 Pro drones for the attack.