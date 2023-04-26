Senators approve law giving 5 years in jail for helping enforce anti-Russian rulings

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Federation Council of Russia has passed a bill introducing criminal liability of up to five years in prison for helping enforce any rulings made by international organizations that Russia is not a part of.

The document was introduced to the State Duma by the Russian government in November, 2022.

The bill amends the Russian Criminal Code Article 284.3, which sets criminal responsibility for helping enforce any court decisions made by international organizations that Russia is not a part of, or by foreign state bodies on criminal prosecution of Russian officials over their duties, or of other people over their military service, or participation in volunteer organizations aiding the Russian Armed Forces.

The bill introduces a fine of 300,000 rubles to 1,000,000 rubles or imprisonment of up to five years, and excludes individuals from taking office in the future. This penalty is applicable in cases where there are no signs of espionage, treason or secret cooperation with a foreign state, a foreign or international organization.