Russia not discussing grain deal extension with China — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Issues of extending or broadening the grain deal are not being discussed between Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters during his visit to New York.

"We are not discussing this issue with our partners from China, partially out of purely pragmatic considerations, given that we have a common border with the People’s Republic of China, with established channels for exports and imports," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Black Sea routes are absolutely not necessary for China to buy our grain, as well as grain from other countries neighboring Russia, such as Kazakhstan," the top Russian diplomat added.