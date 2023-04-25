US to wish "to rip Russian economy to pieces" with any administration — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. The US will seek "to rip the Russian economy to pieces" with any administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I remember Barack Obama saying, in 2010 if I remember correctly, that the Russian economy had been torn to ribbons. If there is such a wish… And it is apparently firm and not changing depending on what administration is in power," he told a press conference following a visit to New York as part of Moscow's presidency of the UN Security Council.

Russia "quite quickly adjusted" to economic sanctions imposed by the West against it, the minister added.

Speaking about future development of the Russian economy, Lavrov noted that Moscow counts only on itself and reliable partners and it does not intend to rely on deceivers.

"We have long deduced that we can count on ourselves and those who can be negotiated with. We are not going to count on those who constantly cheat others and try to win unilateral illegitimate advantages," he said.