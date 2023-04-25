Lavrov held no separate meetings with US, Western diplomats during his US visit — deputy

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held no separate meetings with diplomats from the United States and other Western countries during his ongoing visit to New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No, there were none. And he was not supposed to have any. There is nothing to talk about," he said, answering to a relevant question during the ’60 minutes’ TV show on Rossiya-1.

Ryabkov went on to say that "all cards have been laid upon the table" by now.

"The US side has no intention to negotiate," he added.