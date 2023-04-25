Russian forces destroy Ukrainian S-300 targeting radar in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a targeting radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a targeting radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 124 areas, the general reported.