War was forced on Russia, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia was dragged into war by virtue of setting two parts of a single nation against each other, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

He recalled that after 30 years of peace, war "has come again." "Although we did not want it. War was forced on us. As a matter of fact, this war is a consequence of the collapse of the Soviet Union on the one hand, and, on the other hand, this is a hybrid form of a civil war when different parts of a single nation have been set against each other," he said in an address to participants in the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon.