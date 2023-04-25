UAE parliamentary delegation’s visit to Moscow may take place in May 2023 — source

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) parliamentary delegation, headed by the Federal National Council speaker, plans to pay an official visit to Moscow in late May 2023, a source in the Russian Federation Council apparatus told TASS on Tuesday.

"The official visit of the delegation of the UAE Federal National Council (an advisory quasi-parliamentary body - TASS), headed by Speaker Saqr Ghobash, is to be expected in this year’s May," the source said.

In October 2022, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko met with UAE Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which was held in Indonesia. At the time, Ghobash pointed out that he was looking forward to visiting Russia and addressing the Russian Federation Council.