Russia considers various options of evacuating its citizens from Sudan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is considering various options of evacuating its citizens from Sudan but the decision has not yet been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our people on site are monitoring the situation very carefully, are constantly in touch with Moscow, round-the-clock consultations and interaction are underway on a regular basis," the Kremlin official said. According to him, "very diverse options" are being considered. However, "the decision has not yet been made," Peskov concluded.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS that the Russian side was working on the issue of evacuating Russians from Sudan weighing all risks. He explained that the delay was related to the assessment of certain risks and threats which had to be minimized.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. The latest data by the World Health Organization indicates that more than 420 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 3,700 people have been injured. The clashes continued on Tuesday despite an earlier ceasefire.

Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan over recent days. Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France have shut down their embassies in Khartoum while many other countries are reducing their diplomatic presence or transferring their missions to neighboring countries.