Medvedev slams West for unwillingness to build equal partnership

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow kept voicing its security concerns to the West who responded with mockery and attempts to weaken Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"The so-called Western world turned out to be unfair to our country in many ways and unwilling to build an equal partnership. We kept asking our former partners, whom we now often call enemies, to listen to our security concerns that had emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Did they listen? No, they did not. For years, they have simply been mocking us, seeking to exhaust and weaken us, surrounding us with more military bases of the military bloc that had been our former country’s enemy for decades," the politician pointed out.

According to Medvedev, all that happened despite the fact that the Warsaw Pact had been dissolved. "What happened next? The crazy Baltic nations that used to be part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union joined NATO and started dragging the sick Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, staging a coup there," he concluded.