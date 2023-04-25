Diplomat threatens response over non-issuance of US visas to Lavrov’s pool of reporters

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday threatened response over the failure by the United States to issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s pool of reporters, promising that the issue will be raised at the United Nations.

According to Zakharova, another UN Security Council meeting to be followed by Lavrov’s news conference will be held at the UN venue later today. "I think this issue will get more coverage. Of course, this will not be left without a response. And you understand well who this response will be targeted at," she told Soloviev Live TV show.

However, Zakharova doubted the Biden administration would be bothered by this response. "They no longer bother to think about their own citizens," the diplomat concluded.

Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council this month. Lavrov is participating in UN Security Council meetings on April 24-25. Russian reporters who planned to cover Lavrov’s trip never obtained US visas, and the American side provided no explanations for this decision.

Russia’s top diplomat described the incident as cowardly and assured reporters that Russia would "never forget or forgive" it.