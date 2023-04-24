Russia lacking in product development infrastructure, says First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia does not currently have the infrastructure to support product development, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Monday.

"It is necessary to speed up creating the infrastructure for product development and pilot production," the official said. "I had a chance to read the material regarding how China sets up its technology policy; what they themselves are looking at. So, one of the main emphases they place is the development of infrastructure for product development. We have virtually no infrastructure for product development," Belousov noted.

The institute of the qualified customer should also be revived, the official said. "This is the institute of chief designers and chief process engineers. Just as it was done in the defense sector and the military-industrial complex," Belousov informed. It is also important to provide training for staff about protection and management of intellectual property rights, he stressed.