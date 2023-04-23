US should be ready for similar attitude to US reporters after non-issuance of visas

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The United States should have no doubt that American journalists will feel maximally uncomfortable after Washington’s non-issuance of visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to highlight UN events in New York, a Russian diplomatic source said on Sunday.

"After showing such an attitude to Russian journalists and journalism in general, I don’t think that it will be a surprise for Washington is a similar attitude will be demonstrated to their own journalists," he said.

"And now, it has become obvious that their care for journalist [Evan] Gershkovich, who was caught red-handed, is fake care. He is of no interest to them either as a journalist - otherwise they would not have been treating Russian journalists this way - or as a US citizen. These are only empty words, hypocrisies and lies. No doubt that American journalists will be faced with the same discomfort and attitude," he added.