Russia’s senior diplomat, UAE presidential adviser discuss developments in Sudan

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Adviser to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) president Anwar Gargash discussed the current situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the developments in Sudan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"They held a trusting conversation exchanging bilateral opinions and approaches regarding key issues on the Middle East agenda with a particular focus on the developments in Yemen, Syria and Sudan as well as in the Persian Gulf area," the statement reads adding that both officials held a meeting in Dubai on April 22.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council.

On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims among civilians at more than 200. According to it, more than 1,000 have been wounded and more than 3,300 have fled their homes.