West's desire to break up Spain, Russia had no definite success — Russian ambassador

MADRID, April 22. /TASS/. The desire of the West to break up Russia with its historical friends, such as Spain, has not been an unequivocal success, Russian ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told a TASS correspondent on Saturday.

He presented his credentials to Felipe Philip VI of Spain on Thursday. "We had a very friendly conversation," the diplomat said, "Before that, I have communicated and interacted with members of the leadership of Spain at various levels, senior officials of the Foreign Ministry of this country, as well as representatives of local political parties and social circles."

"As a result, I have the stable impression that the insistent desire of the collective West to disassociate Russia from our historical friends has not been an unequivocal success," Klimenko added. At the same time, he recalled that Spain is a member of the EU and "diligently follows the Western mainstream, in particular, by supporting the Kiev regime in every way, supplying it with weapons."

"In this, our views differ diametrically from those of official Madrid," the diplomat specified, "It is worth mentioning that the embassy has been receiving more and more letters and phone calls from Spanish citizens expressing support to our country and demonstrating a deep understanding of international processes. This is encouraging.".